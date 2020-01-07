STPT (STPT) One Day Volume Hits $457,958.00

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. STPT has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $457,958.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,546,727 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

