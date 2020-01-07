STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Shares Down 0.5%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $68.68, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.