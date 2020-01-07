Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.65. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stein Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stein Mart by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

