St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Trading 2.9% Higher

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.86 ($2.03) and last traded at A$2.84 ($2.01), approximately 7,163,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.76 ($1.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.58 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.92.

About St Barbara (ASX:SBM)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

