Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.67.

Spotify stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.89. 11,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.18 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify by 191.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

