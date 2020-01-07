Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.95

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.95 and last traded at $153.95, with a volume of 870837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.06.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Get Splunk alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Splunk by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.