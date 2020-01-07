Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 3,195,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,907,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.