Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

