So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 6.4% Higher

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.40, 546,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 645,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that So-Young International Inc – will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,831,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $984,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.