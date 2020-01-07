SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $271,306.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $271,306.00 and $34,811.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,898.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.01820862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.03075547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00575028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00748885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00412968 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,203,100 coins and its circulating supply is 21,126,008 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

