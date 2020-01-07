SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,211,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 16,701,137 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $8.38.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

