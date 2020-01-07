Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,031 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

