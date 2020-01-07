Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

