Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

FRA WAF traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Monday, reaching €87.52 ($101.77). 98,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.20.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

