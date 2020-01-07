Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

FRA WAF traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Monday, reaching €87.52 ($101.77). 98,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.20.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

