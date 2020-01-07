SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,956.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $80,897.00 and approximately $1,956.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,881.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.01820648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.03072551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00574363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00734217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00061987 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00403276 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.