SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $877.53

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $877.53 and traded as high as $893.40. SEGRO shares last traded at $891.00, with a volume of 1,806,487 shares trading hands.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 879.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 805.77.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

