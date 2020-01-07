Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CKH. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CKH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. 84,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,367. Seacor has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seacor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

