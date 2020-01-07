Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.19. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 26,364 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.87 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of -0.13.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.