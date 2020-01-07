Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $5,331,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.