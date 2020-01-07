SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.