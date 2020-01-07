Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

