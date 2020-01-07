Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $17.60. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 79,733 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.