Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after buying an additional 440,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,082,000 after buying an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 358,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 654,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

