Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.34

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $45.78. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 5,296 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,514 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

