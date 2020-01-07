Royal Bank of Canada Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $330.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.34.

AAPL stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Apple by 26.4% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 3,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

