Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $$1.57 on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

