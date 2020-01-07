Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.10

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.10 and traded as low as $32.80. Rollins shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 30,799 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Rollins alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.