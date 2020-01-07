Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 551,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

