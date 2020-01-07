Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE RIV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 86,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $90,119.04. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,597 shares of company stock worth $627,561 in the last quarter.

