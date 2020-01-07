Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE RIV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 86,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.