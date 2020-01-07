Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBG. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Revolution Bars Group stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. Revolution Bars Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.82.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

