Reviewing Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Orange (NASDAQ:ORAN)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orange 0 6 6 0 2.50

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus price target of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. Orange has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Orange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Orange’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.77 billion 2.64 $676.00 million $2.01 24.00 Orange $48.87 billion 0.81 $2.31 billion $0.73 20.26

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.83% 2.21% 1.13% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Orange on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, advising, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. The company markets its products and services under the Orange brand. Orange S.A. was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

