Reviewing 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 360 Finance and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.72%. Given 360 Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71% Senmiao Technology -16.50% -37.31% -24.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.19 $173.56 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 6.91 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

360 Finance beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

