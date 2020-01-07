Revain Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, BitFlip and HitBTC. Revain has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.01477449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BitFlip, Mercatox, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

