Request (REQ) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Request has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $115,423.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.05751804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, COSS, IDEX, Huobi Global, Mercatox, GOPAX, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Coineal, Koinex, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

