Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Trading Down 0.6%

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 358.30 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.75), approximately 5,691 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.78).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07.

About Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

