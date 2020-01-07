Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

