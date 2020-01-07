Recon Technology’s (RCON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

