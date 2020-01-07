Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.44 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

