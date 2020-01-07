Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. 460,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,207 shares of company stock valued at $38,655,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

