Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Receives $10.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of research firms have commented on QTT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 751,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,567. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. Qutoutiao’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

