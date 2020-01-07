Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

