Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.41. Qualstar shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Qualstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

