Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $18,733,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. 1,740,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,762. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.