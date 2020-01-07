Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 409,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.