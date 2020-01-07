PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $11,849.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $11,849.00 and $124.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

