Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 25,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Perficient has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

