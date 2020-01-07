Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $3.69 million and $540.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.