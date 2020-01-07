Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.36 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $99.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.86 million to $99.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.61 million, with estimates ranging from $106.53 million to $106.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.32. 109,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.