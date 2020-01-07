Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,013. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.