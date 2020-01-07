Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON MCM opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.
MC Mining Company Profile
