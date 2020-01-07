Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON MCM opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

